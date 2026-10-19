Hundreds protest against Trump for No Kings rally in Michigan City

By staff

Michigan City, IN – More than 200 people rallied outside city hall on Michigan Boulevard on October 17 as part of the national No Kings day of action called against the Trump administration.

Volunteers and community groups organized the protest, which was one of hundreds held across the country on Saturday. The size of the crowd stood out in an Indiana city with a population of just 32,000.

Many protesters made their own signs. Some of the slogans included, “Workers over billionaires” and “ICE murders,” denouncing the Trump administration’s attacks on immigrants. With the midterm elections just weeks away, other protesters carried signs reading, “Vote in numbers too big to manipulate.”

Saturday’s rally showed that opposition to Trump’s agenda is not confined to Indiana’s big cities or college towns. People in smaller industrial towns like Michigan City are also taking to the streets to fight back.

#MichiganCityIN #IN #PeoplesStruggles #Trump #NoKings