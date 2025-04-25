Hundreds of Baton Rouge community members march against Trump’s attacks

By Margo Wilson

Baton Rouge, LA – On April 19, almost 200 Baton Rouge community members gathered at the State Capitol for a march to the Russell B. Long Federal Building to say no to unlawful ICE actions, illegal deportations and the attacks on vital government programs.

The action began with a rally at the Capitol where the crowd of protesters stood next to a separate “bible reading marathon” taking place on the capitol steps. Shortly after, the crowd began their march through the streets of downtown Baton Rouge, with the mass of people stretching across multiple blocks.

Unable to identify the organizer of this rally, Freedom Road Socialist Organization (FRSO) member Ryan Spalt began leading chants while other members of FRSO guided the protesters through the streets of Baton Rouge. When the protesters reached the federal courthouse, they gathered outside to continue chanting and demanding that the GOP keep their hands off the people’s movements.

The crowd faced towards a busy road as they loudly chanted things such as “What do we want? Justice! When do we want it? Now! If we don't get it? Shut it down!” and “Landry hear us loud and clear! Trans kids are welcome here!”

The protesters then marched back to the Capitol building where energy levels remained high. Spalt and other members began handing out flyers against Trump’s repressive agenda near the end of the rally, which people were highly receptive towards.

Baton Rouge community members stated they plan on keeping up their fight for justice under the Trump administration. Baton Rouge has a fighting movement who is not willing to put up with the attacks on immigrants or the attacks on our vital governmental programs!

