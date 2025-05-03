Hundreds gather in DC for May Day rally

By Amber-Jane Jones

Washington, D.C. — On Thursday, May 1, hundreds gathered in Freedom Plaza near the White House in celebration of May Day, International Workers Day. The event, hosted by Metro DC DSA and sponsored by Freedom Road Socialist Organization DC (FRSO DC), among others, called for “dignity, power, and a future for the many.”

The crowd included many organizations and contingents, such as the anti-Imperialist contingent formed by FRSO DC, the DC Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression (DCAARPR), International League of Peoples Struggles Baltimore DMV (ILPS), Anakbayan DC, Anakbayan Montgomery County, and Migrante DMV. Their signs featured slogans such as “End U.S. militarization now!” “Fight for worker’s and immigrants’ rights!” and “Down with billionaires, we need socialism!”

“The people here today show the clear rising tide of workers who want a better future,” said Iain McNeely of FRSO DC, “When we fight, we win, and every day more and more people are answering the call and getting organized.”

The demonstration featured speakers voicing strong opposition to the Trump administration and his racist deportation policies, with chants of “The people, united, will never be defeated!” and “When immigrant rights are under attack, what do we do? Stand up, fight back!”

“The Philippians observe May Day as the real international workers day ” said Jhong Cruz, an organizer with Migrante, “we are fighting for a better society overall, with the working class at the core, and we want to fight for a society where many Filipinos like myself don't need to migrate to other countries in search of work.”

“There’s a willingness among people to explore more ideas that people maybe would not have thought of before because of the gross atrocities we are witnessing every day now,” said Christina Murdoch with DCAARPR, “We are unwilling to submit to pressure, and our instinct to seize this wave of struggle is necessary to take our movement forward towards a better future!”

