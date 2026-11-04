By Sage Joyce

Portland, OR – On Friday October 30, Portland Public Schools students pounded on the school district headquarters doors demanding a halt to the proposed shutdown of 14 public schools in the city.

Backed by a crowd of over 300 people, the children chanted “Let us in!” with sacks full of letters to the school board written by Portland families and students.

The action was part of a protest led by Save PDX Schools, an organization created in the wake of the school boards’ announcement they intended to close schools on October 5. Since the announcement, groups of parents, students and teachers were spontaneously created to fight the closures.

Kids, parents and community members marched around the block and chanted “PPS must think we’re fools, we won’t let them close our schools!” Two students from Sellwood Middle School grabbed a megaphone and led the crowd in chanting “Save Sellwood!”

The Portland school board claims closures are necessary due to a $65 million budget deficit caused by decreased enrollment and increasing cost operations. Groups such as Save PDX Schools are calling for the school board to pause closures and are asking the state to provide more funding.

“The closure of schools will only decrease enrollment further and worsen budget crises,” said PPS parent Blaire Glennon. “Larger class sizes, less educators, programs, and worsening learning conditions will only exacerbate the issue and pave the way for charter schools to step in where public schools are being dismantled. This is a part of a larger attempt to sell off our schools to private companies.”

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