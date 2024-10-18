Highway bannering in St. Paul shows support for Palestine

By Meredith Aby

St. Paul, MN – On October 17, 40 protesters held banners, signs and Palestinian flags on the Snelling Avenue bridge over Interstate 94 to draw attention to Israel’s atrocities in Gaza and Lebanon. Over 42,000 Palestinians and 2400 Lebanese have been killed by Israel since last October. Now 41% of people in Gaza are in danger of catastrophic levels of hunger in the coming months. Thousands of cars passed under the bridge while hundreds more went up Snelling Avenue.

Erin Stene, a member of the MN Anti-War Committee, came to the bannering, stated, “As we brace ourselves for what will likely be the 13th month of genocide in Gaza and a continuation of Israel's slaughter in Lebanon, our community showed us love today by waving from their cars, honking car horns, and rolling their windows down to cheer us on. This gives me hope that we will see an end to Israel’s atrocities in the Middle East, as well as our country’s complicity in these acts.”

The bannering was called by the Free Palestine Coalition to continue the momentum after their protest of thousands of people in downtown Minneapolis on October 6.

