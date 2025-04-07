“Hands Off” protest draws thousands in Milwaukee

By Tracey Schwerdtfeger

Milwaukee, WI – Thousands of people attended the “Hands Off” rally in downtown Milwaukee on April 5, ready to fight back against Trump, Musk and the racist and reactionary agenda of the Republican Party.

“Today shows a broad, united front in Milwaukee. Looks at all the signs around you, they represent us taking the fight to Trump, fighting for workers, immigrants, Palestine, reproductive rights and our students!” said Alan Chovoya, a member of Freedom Road Socialist Organization.

“This will be the key to defeating Trump; the people united and advancing our progressive movements in the streets, campuses, shop floors and our communities,” Chavoya continued.

The event was organized by 50501, Voces de la Frontera, the Milwaukee Area Labor Council and members of Freedom Road Socialist Organization. The AFL-CIO encouraged union members to show up after Trump’s assault on federal workers, such as his having taken away collective bargaining rights for about 700,000 workers less than two weeks ago.

“There has never been a more important time to be organized than today,” said AFSCME member Jacob Flom. “We are in for a long fight, so we need to build organizations capable of weathering the highs and lows.”

Flom continued, “But the thousands of us who came out today know that this isn’t the time to back down, it’s time to be bold, organize and build a better world!”

The crowd was estimated to be 8000 at the height of the protest and included many who were attending their first protest.

