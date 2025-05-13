Grand Rapids protest demands justice for Patrick Lyoya

By staff

Grand Rapids, MI – On Thursday, May 8, over 100 activists and community members gathered outside the Kent County 17th Circuit Court to stand in solidarity, outrage and mourning with the family of Patrick Lyoya, an unarmed black man and Congolese immigrant who was killed in a 2022 traffic stop by the Grand Rapids Police Officer Christopher Schurr.

After years of waiting for justice while Christopher Schurr walked free of consequences, the prosecutor’s office finally put Schurr on trial for murder. But after days of deliberation, the jury was unable to reach a verdict, and a mistrial was declared by the judge.

In response to the news, protesters took to the streets to demand a retrial and justice for Patrick and his family.

“Patrick's not here. Patrick doesn't have a voice,” said protester Erykai Cage. They continued, “As long as I have breath in my body, I'll be out here.”

After a rally outside the courthouse, during which Black community leaders delivered speeches, protesters began to march to the nearby police department, initially occupying the streets until city and state police demanded they return to the sidewalk.

Activist Aly Bates told the crowd, “We cannot allow the city to forget what happened.”

The crowd shouted chants of “Black lives matter!” “You can’t stop the revolution, GRPD is not the solution” and “Justice for Patrick!” as they made their way past the police station and back towards the courthouse.

After returning to the courthouse, protesters occupied the intersection next to the rally location. Police responded by forcing protesters onto the sidewalks. Several were maced and one arrested. Officer Daryl Howard of the GRPD violently and suddenly moved a protester who was using a wheelchair, despite this individual attempting to comply with police orders, and nearly tipped them on to the street.

Kent County Commissioner Robert Womack told the crowd, “We have to dismantle their train of thought because every building and every police officer’s gun is paid for by your tax dollars,” adding, “Have they forgotten who they work for?”

DeeDee Grier, a prominent leader in the fight for justice for Patrick Lyoya, encouraged both those in attendance and those who can’t attend to continue supporting the grieving Lyoya family.

Despite a mistrial being declared, the fight for justice for Patrick Lyoya has only just begun in Grand Rapids. Organizers promised to continue standing together in solidarity to win justice for Patrick Lyoya and commit to building a united front against police repression.

#GrandRapidsMI #MI #InJusticeSystem #KillerCops #BlackLivesMatter #PatrickLyoya #Featured