Grand Rapids pickets, holds die-in outside genocide profiteer in west Michigan

By Tony O'Hegarty

Grand Rapids, MI – On October 7, roughly 80 people in more than 25 cars drove from Grand Rapids, Michigan to protest at Woodward Zeeland, an engineering firm with locations worldwide which has been connected to the genocide in Gaza.

After the U.S.-funded attacks on Lebanon and Palestine, and the escalation of the genocide, organizers led by Palestine Solidarity Grand Rapids (PSGR) launched a campaign targeting local war-profiteers that culminated in the rally and die-in outside of Woodward Zeeland.

Gathering at a church in Grand Rapids, the group painted their cars with slogans demanding an end to U.S. aid to Israel, pointing out the complicity of Woodward in the genocide, and for Representative Hillary Scholten to end her support of Israel. The caravan drove from Grand Rapids to Zeeland, a small community outside Holland, Michigan. On their way the caravan passed Scholten's house, honking their horns and getting thumbs up from neighbors.

Other groups involved in the protest included FRSO Michigan, the Grand Rapids Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression, and Students for a Democratic Society at Grand Valley State University.

In an online statement, PSGR elaborated on why this company is a prime target: “Woodward Zeeland tests fuel spray nozzles and jet engines for combustion. This is an important connection point to other war profiteers in the state, where different military contractors work together to spread out responsibility for genocide.”

The group stayed outside the facility from 1 until 3 p.m., where they rallied, gave speeches, and spoke to workers leaving the facility during the shift change. “You deserve to feed your families without having to work three jobs. You deserve affordable rent and safe clean housing!” said Emerson Wolfe, the cochair of PSGR, directly addressing the Woodward workers. “You deserve public healthcare and education without having to pay thousands and thousands of dollars! You deserve all of this without having to build bombs.”

As the action ended, the protesters held a die-in outside the facility to directly signal Woodward’s direct complicity in the genocide and the invasion of Rafah.

Wren Burns, a Zeeland based organizer with PSGR, spoke on how the devastation of Gaza makes them feel as a parent: “How can community or family be the cornerstone of this town when places like Woodward are how we make a living? War makes the deaths of children measurable in dollars and cents. If you can’t quantify the life of your own child, how can you do that with someone else’s?”

Another community member spoke on this importance of educating the next generation about the horrors of imperialism. “My son has been coming to events with me all year and today I realized he needed to be there too, so I took him out of school early to join the rally.” She continued, “Our kids have to see and understand what this country is doing. We owe them the respect and dignity of giving them space to life their voice and come to terms with what’s happening.”

The historical significance of the date wasn’t lost on the organizers, either. Answering the Antiwar Action Network’s national call for a week of action in early October, Grand Rapids joined dozens of cities across the nation by organizing marches, rallies and direct-actions to make clear their immediate demand, ending U.S. aid to Israel now.

Outside of the Woodward facility, the assembled protesters commemorated the importance of the Al-Aqsa flood. “A year ago today, I woke up and texted my comrades and said ‘look at the news! The people of Gaza have liberated themselves,’” said Sam Tunningley, of Freedom Road Socialist Organization. “It was one of the most incredible days of my life.”

A Palestinian community member stated, “This is the moment! This is the year! We will tear down imperialism from its core! By this time next year, we will see a free Palestine! We will see a free Masjid Al-Aqsa and we will pray there in safety!”

“This year of resistance – witnessing the strength and determination of the Palestinian people – is teaching us what liberation looks like,” Emerson Wolfe said, signaling at the diverse array of protesters, ranging in age from children to elders from all walks of life.

Woodward has been under fire since fragments of Boeing bombs dropped on Rafah contained identifier codes linking them back to Woodward. Direct actions outside of the Woodward headquarters in Colorado brought together 300 people late last year. In February, 33 people were arrested outside of the Niles, Illinois Woodward location for blocking entrances to the facility. After the Zeeland action on October 7, three out of the nine publicly known Woodward locations in the U.S. have been targeted by anti-genocide protesters in the past year.

