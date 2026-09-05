Grand Rapids MI responds to Trump air strikes on Iran

By Jessica Plichta

Grand Rapids, MI – On September 2, over a dozen community members gathered for an emergency protest held by Grand Rapids Opponents of War (GROW) in response to Trump air strikes on southern Iran.

The U.S. strikes resulted in multiple civilian deaths, with Al Jazeera reporting at least 11 people killed. Iran’s state media confirmed a separate U.S. strike on a family wedding procession killed two women and two children in south Iran.

The rally was met with overwhelming community support from pedestrians, as well as dozens of cheers and solidarity fists from cars passing by on their way home from work.

Protesters held a large banner that read “No U.S. war on Iran” visible at the intersection. Many participants held signs reading, “No blood for oil” and “U.S. hands off Iran!”

Jude Florez, representing GROW, reminded the crowd about the U.S. government’s history of bombing wedding processions, including a Yemeni wedding procession. Jude urged the crowd that with Trump as commander in chief, “We must not grow desensitized to the brutal acts carried out by the U.S. government. We must continue to show up and condemn these war crimes.”

Aanya Usmani spoke on behalf of Palestine Solidarity Grand Rapids, saying, “By being out here today, we are honoring the brave Iranian people who lost two daughters and two mothers in yesterday's U.S. air strikes on a wedding celebration.” At which the crowd shouted “Shame!”

The rest of the hour was spent chanting and handing out flyers to people. GROW promoted their current campaign urging Grand Rapids City Council to adopt a proclamation calling for no U.S. sanctions and no U.S. war on Iran, Venezuela and Cuba.

#GrandRapidsMI #MI #AntiWarMovement #Iran #GROW