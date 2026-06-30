Grand Rapids Coalition Against Trump hosts Pride in the Park

By Micah Colby

Grand Rapids, MI – The Grand Rapids Coalition Against Trump hosted “Pride in the Park” at MLK Jr. Park, Sunday June 28. This was the first event hosted by the coalition this summer. Food, games, tarot card reading and live music were present, creating a celebratory environment for the community.

The event brought together several different community groups, both from within and outside of the coalition, to commemorate the history of Pride as a celebration, but also as an act of resistance against the oppression faced by the LGBTQ community.

Halfway through the event several coalition member groups and friends of the coalition gave brief speeches on the need to unite against Trump and the necessity to stand with our LGBTQ community members.

“Our campaign is proud to be a member of the Coalition Against Trump. In our society, immigrants, unhoused people and members of the LGBTQ community are often treated as second-class citizens, and that’s why it’s important to have events like these to demonstrate that we must build community and stand up for each other’s rights,” said Ivan Diaz, a coalition member and political candidate running for Michigan State Senate District 29.

Each speaker addressed the need to fight back against increasing repression around the world, highlighting specifically the heightened repression of the queer community by the Trump administration.

“As an organization, Grand Rapids Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression fights against all forms of political repression, including repression of our LGBTQ community. Pride is a celebration now, but its roots are as an act of resistance,” said Magret Hawley-Lowry representing the Grand Rapids Alliance, noting also, “Today, June 28, marks 67 years since that attack. We remember that event in particular because the people targeted chose to get loud and fight back, and through this they found community and created organizations to continue fighting for their rights.”

The Grand Rapids Coalition Against Trump ended the event with a promise of future actions and events, as well as encouraging everyone attending to join one of the groups present and to get involved in political struggle.

#GrandRapidsMI #MI #LGBTQ #Pride