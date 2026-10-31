By Andrew Sarphie

Atlanta, GA – On October 29, Georgia Tech students, faculty and community members gathered outside Georgia Tech Police Department (GTPD) headquarters to protest against the use of Flock technology on campus. The rally was organized by Georgia Tech Students for a Democratic Society.

To start the rally, Georgia Tech Students for a Democratic Society (GT SDS) member Max Hill told the crowd, “This mass surveillance technology has been used by ICE in its attacks on immigrants, it has been abused by police officers who stalk and harass innocent people who were accused of no crime, and even been used to track women seeking reproductive care. We’re out here to show GTPD and admin that we, the students and community of Georgia Tech, want these Flock cameras gone from our campus!” They then began leading the group in chants.

During Georgia Tech student government’s “Ask the Chief” event on October 13, the Georgia Tech police chief, Robert Connolly, tried to assure students that Georgia Tech Flock data could only be accessed by police agencies in the state of Georgia and within 50 miles of campus. GT SDS member Joe Rutledge explained why this isn’t enough, “Every week brings new reports of how this technology is being abused. Agency after agency in Georgia are being caught misusing this technology and there have been at least 20 arrests statewide.”

Sofia DeRenzo, another GT SDS member, closed the rally by calling for students to sign the “Flock Off Georgia Tech” petition and to join SDS and YDSA next Friday, November 6 to deliver their demands to Georgia Tech’s administration.

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