FSU students crash President McCullough’s ice cream social, confront him on DEI rollbacks and campus free speech

Tallahassee, FL – On Thursday, April 3, Students for a Democratic Society crashed the FSU president’s ice cream social, demanding answers about the university's subservience to President Trump’s and Governor Desantis’ attacks on DEI initiatives and free speech.

Four members of SDS approached President Richard McCullough with a banner reading “Fight Trump and the GOP agenda! Stand with Palestine! Stop attacks on immigrants! Defend women’s and LGBTQ+ rights!”

After waiting in line for ice cream, SDS member JJ Glueck was refused service by McCullough. The president hid behind student volunteers upon seeing SDS. When asked why he refused to serve the group ice cream, a staff member claimed that McCullough was “meeting with some people.” This was false, as McCullough was observed quietly scrolling on his phone.

In reality, FSU’s president was dodging questions about FSU policies. SDS tried to walk around the tent to reach McCullough, but they were immediately intercepted by FSU police, who told members not to make the social event “too political,” and chastised them for being disruptive. FSUPD also threatened to trespass the four SDS members in attendance if they did not put the banner away.

Tallahassee SDS is very familiar with McCullough dodging or giving run-around answers to direct questions. In August 2023, SDS had a meeting with the president to ask about the university’s plan to address HB 999, a Florida bill that targeted DEI offices in higher education and sought to eliminate funding for programs that promote diversity, equity and inclusion. It also aimed to dismantle majors and student organizations related to race, gender and identity. In the meeting, McCullough employed vague platitudes that illustrated he had no plan to fight against DEI rollbacks.

At the Horizons Unlimited Conference on March 24, SDS member Angel Pierre asked President McCullough, “with the recent ICE raids, many students of color are worried about being profiled and arrested despite being legal residents or citizens. What do you believe FSU should do to ensure these students feel safe on campus? And in your opinion, what should be the policy surrounding ICE being allowed into dorms on campus?” To this, McCullough replied, “Thank you for your question, I don’t think we’re going to address that.”

SDS also attended the president’s ice cream social in 2024 with the intention of asking questions about FSU’s partnerships with Boeing and Northrop Grumman, which supply military equipment to the Israelis. Instead of meeting with students concerned about their tuition being used to carry out a genocide, President McCullough put down his ice cream scoop, took off his apron, and fled on an FSUPD golfcart.

After McCullough’s refusal to listen to concerned students at the 2025 ice cream social, SDS recorded a social media video outside of the Westcott building, where the president’s office is located, to call out his cowardice and demand answers. By chance, President McCullough walked out of the Westcott building in the middle of the recording. SDS members Lain Dorsey and JJ Glueck quickly approached McCullough and got his attention.

“We tried talking to you at the social today. Could I ask you a question now?” Glueck asked. “No, because you’re gonna record it, I know the way you guys work,” McCullough replied. Glueck and Dorsey walked behind him, asking questions about FSU’s declining Black enrollment and Israel Defense Forces war criminals being allowed on campus while SDS is barred from holding meetings. McCullough said nothing, shaking his head and walking to his vehicle. McCullough turned his back on the two, just as he has shamefully turned his back on Black, immigrant and queer students at FSU.

Tallahassee SDS will continue its campaign to defend DEI, get relisted as a recognized student organization, and keep racists off FSU’s campus. Join the fight will by attending weekly planning meetings on Tuesday at 5 p.m. at the locally-owned Common Ground Books.

#TallahasseeFL #FL #StudentMovement #FreeSpeech #DEI #SDS