FRSO to host webinar on recent 10th Congress

By Freedom Road Socialist Organization

On Thursday, June 18, Freedom Road Socialist Organization will be hosting a webinar recapping its recent 10th Congress, which marked a genuine advance in our efforts to build a serious revolutionary communist organization in the United States.

“FRSO Congresses are the highest body of our organization,” explained FRSO Standing Committee member Chrisley Carpio, “It’s the place where we make a concrete analysis of concrete conditions and use that as a basis for our plans and tactics in the coming period.”

Each FRSO Congress produces a Main Political Report, which contains sections on the U.S. Economy, the domestic political landscape, and the international situation. Those documents are available at frso.org/congress.

Speakers will include Political Secretary Mick Kelly, Organizational Secretary Tom Burke, and Standing Committee members Syd Loving, Chrisley Carpio, and Masao Suzuki about the organization’s recent work, its extraordinary growth, and its tasks for the coming period.

The webinar will take place on Thursday, June 18 at 5pm Pacific, 6pm Mountain, 7pm Central, and 8pm Eastern.

Register here: https://www.tinyurl.com/frso626

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