FRSO to hold online event for $100k Fund Drive Thursday, April 24

By staff

As part of the 2025 $100k Fund Drive, Freedom Road Socialist Organization will be holding an online fundraising event on Thursday, April 24 at 7pm Central time (5pm Pacific, 6pm Mountain, and 8pm Eastern). The goal of the drive is to pay off the mortgage on the FRSO headquarters, securing it as an asset in building the struggle in these turbulent political times.

“We are fighting back all over the country, and we’re also building the power to win. Strong organization and strong infrastructure are critical. I’m inspired by how comrades are stepping up everywhere! It shows commitment and an understanding that what we’re building is a weapon against this rotten system,” said Sydney Loving of FRSO’s Central Committee, “When we unite, we can hit every goal we set.”

Loving will be joined by Frank Chapman and Carlos Montes, both of whom are veteran comrades, FRSO Central Committee members, and heavy hitters in the Black Liberation and Chicano Liberation movements respectively. The next phase begins now. Organizers are hitting the ground and rallying comrades and supporters to push us to $100,000. You can register for the event to get the Zoom link at tinyurl.com/frso425

