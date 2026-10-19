FRSO San Jose surpasses a quarter of district goal within first three days of General Membership drive

By staff

San Jose, CA – The San Jose district of Freedom Road Socialist Organization has had an explosive first few days of the FRSO General Membership drive, which officially launched on October 15. By October 18, San Jose has already reached 28% of their district goal for the entire month-long drive.

FRSO San Jose began the first week of the drive with near-daily tabling sessions, sometimes tabling twice on the same day in different locations throughout the community. Their most successful tabling experience was at the No Kings protest in downtown San Jose on Saturday, October 17, where they received over a third of their total sign-ups so far.

As protest attendees walked past the table, FRSO members caught their attention by saying, “Hello! Are you interested in socialism?”

A majority of protesters responded favorably, and FRSO members continued the conversation by telling them about FRSO’s work and strategy, as well as asking them to sign up as General Members.

“We're Freedom Road Socialist Organization. We build the people's movements around immigrant rights, police crimes, labor unions, anti-war, students, women and more,” stated FRSO member Drusie Kazanova to a No Kings protester. “We're trying to build a serious revolutionary movement that can overthrow capitalism once and for all and create a government that works for the people instead of the billionaires.”

“We’re building a broad base of support from revolutionary-minded people,” continued Kazanova. “Would you like to join us by signing up as a General Member?”

FRSO members then helped people sign up on a laptop right there at the FRSO table. No Kings protesters could also purchase literature at the table, including FRSO pamphlets and programs, as well as a diverse array of over two dozen titles, from classics like Marx and Lenin to more recent publications from Carlos Martinez and Frank Chapman.

FRSO San Jose plans to carry this momentum forward into the rest of the drive, continuing their ambitious schedule of 30 tabling sessions in 30 days. They plan to particularly emphasize tabling at protests, as these tabling sessions have proven to be the most successful so far.

For week two of the drive, FRSO San Jose will be holding the following tabling sessions: Monday, October 19, from noon to 2 p.m. at San Jose State University; Monday, October 19, from 5 to 7 p.m. in front of Gilroy City Hall; Tuesday, October 20, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the intersection of Story & King in San Jose; Wednesday, October 21, from noon until 2 p.m. at San Jose State University; Thursday, October 22, from 6 to 8 p.m. near the intersection of Alum Rock and 33rd in San Jose; Friday, October 23, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. with the South Bay Banner 4 Palestine group on a freeway overpass in the South Bay (direct message @southbaybanner4palestine on Instagram to receive the specific location); and Saturday, October 24, from 4 to 7:30 p.m. at the San Jose Tonatuih Brown Berets and Mujeres de Aztlan Collective Fundraiser at Backesto Park in San Jose.

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