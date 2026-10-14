FRSO San Jose launches General Membership drive with 30 tabling events in 30 days

By staff

San Jose, CA – The San Jose district of the Freedom Road Socialist Organization is launching their FRSO General Membership drive with an ambitious schedule of 30 tabling events in 30 days. Each week, members will set up FRSO tables throughout the community to educate people about FRSO and recruit them to General Membership. FRSO San Jose plans to table regularly in diverse locations including East Side San Jose, San Jose State University campus, the nearby city of Gilroy, and more.

Going into the first official day of the General Membership drive on October 15, FRSO San Jose has already held many lead-up tabling events to train and prepare. In the pre-drive lead-up period, San Jose has already surpassed 10% of its ambitious district goal for the entire month-long drive.

FRSO San Jose will be releasing weekly calendars on Instagram that detail the dates, times and locations for tabling events in the upcoming week. FRSO literature, including copies of the FRSO program, FRSO pamphlets and various other books, will be available for purchase at all tabling sessions.

The first week's schedule of tabling will include Monday, October 12, from noon to 2 p.m. at San Jose State University; Wednesday, October 14, from noon until 2 p.m. at San Jose State University; Wednesday, October 14, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Backesto Park in San Jose; Thursday, October 15, 5 to 7 p.m.at the intersection of Story & King in San Jose; Thursday, October 15, from 6 to 8 p.m. in front of San Jose City Hall; Saturday, October 17, from noon until 2 p.m. at the No Kings protest at Saint James Park in San Jose, and Sunday, October 18 from 4 to 6 p.m. at El Roble Park in Gilroy.

Speaking about the importance and timeliness of the General Membership drive, FRSO San Jose member Drusie Kazanova stated, “More and more people are becoming disillusioned with monopoly capitalism and politics as usual with each passing day. Now is the time to win people over to socialism and build revolutionary organization. We have a world to win!”

To join FRSO, go to https://frso.org/join/

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