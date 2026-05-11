FRSO San Jose labor panel features rank-and-file union members

By Evelyn Cooper

San Jose, CA – On May 7, dozens of community members gathered at Hillview Branch Library for a panel discussion led by rank-and-file union members and organizers about the state of the labor movement in the South Bay.

The panel members included Ariya Amin of San Jose Teachers Association; Armando Barbosa of Amalgamated Transit Union Local 265; Nancy Mendoza of United Food and Commercial Workers Local 5, and Philip Nguyen of Freedom Road Socialist Organization and Service Employees International Union Local 521.

The discussion centered around the importance of unions, local struggles against school and store closures, ICE, and the fight against the Trump administration’s attacks on workers.

“Unions are essential to us harnessing our collective power. We will always be up against forces that are opposed to that, so it is essential to be organized,” said Amin, “As teachers, our working conditions directly affect our students. We not only advocate for ourselves, but our students and their families.”

“The union is important because it gives the working class a voice at the table,” stated Barbosa, “We think about entering into a labor non-physical warfare, because that’s what we’re really up against. We are in battle. The contract is our sword and our shop stewards are our defense mechanisms.”

Nancy Mendoza highlighted the effects of the Trump administration on organizing Cardenas grocery store workers, “Cardenas workers, a lot of them came on a parole visa, so they all got laid off. Trump suspended their visas and they were unable to work.”

Cardenas, however, took advantage of the situation to circumvent the union’s organizing efforts. Mendoza added, “Cardenas grocery store tells the workers that we work with ICE. That’s a big one, so now we’re giving them cards for Know Your Rights and we’re holding classes for them to attend so they know their rights for when they face ICE.”

The event concluded with a short Q and A session and opportunities to socialize.

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