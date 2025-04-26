FRSO online fundraiser a great step forward

By staff

Minneapolis, MN – At the April 24 Freedom Road Socialist Organization fundraiser, something remarkable happened. Between the collections in-hand and pledged, the FRSO fundraiser is set to surpass $100,000!

We began the day with $65,000, and, in one night, comrades pledged $51,500, bringing us to pledges totaling $116,500 at this point.

Major fundraising events, such as one in Chicago this weekend, are planned and will surely take us even further. The fund drive has almost one more month left to go until the May 15 deadline.

The money will go to paying off a substantial section of the mortgage on Freedom Road Socialist Organization's new building and office.

Working people pledged real chunks out of their savings. A few pledged monies from their inheritances and trusts. Others got their loved ones, including parents and spouses, to donate too. UPS workers, teachers, office workers, retirees and students made contributions that they know will help build a revolutionary movement in this country. As the speakers Frank Chapman and Carlos Montes urged the crowd, comrades “donated until it felt good.” Like comrades do with every challenge they face, they exceeded all expectations.

“I’m excited to announce that we are set to surpass our goal of $100,000, and that we’re not done yet – the end is not yet in sight. The political unity and profound work of our organization show that when you fight alongside the masses, anything is possible. The fights we’re building against Trump's attacks only make our comrades and supporters want to do more and donate more, not less. We will do whatever it takes to change society so that it serves the needs of the many, instead of the greed of the few,” said Syd Loving of the Central Committee of the FRSO.

Now more than ever, a revolutionary movement is needed to take Wall Street's boot off the people’s necks. The success of this drive will not only secure the gains of the last period, but will enable the FRSO to surge ahead, set new goals, and leap into a new stage of building a new communist party. The future is bright.

If you haven’t contributed yet, we are waiting for you! Go here to donate: https://frso.org/donate.

