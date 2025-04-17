FRSO fund drive nets $35,000, Onward to $100K!

By staff

Comrades, we’ve done it again: The Freedom Road Socialist Organization’s $100,000 Fund Drive has surged past $35,000. The momentum is building and we’re confident we’ll make it happen. Every dollar donated is brick in the foundation of our revolutionary movement. And all around us, we are reminded that it’s a movement that is needed now more than ever.

“We are fighting back all over the country, and we’re also building the power to win. Strong organization and strong infrastructure are critical. I’m inspired by how comrades are stepping up everywhere! It shows commitment and an understanding that what we’re building is a weapon against this rotten system,” says Sydney Loving of FRSO’s Central Committee. “When we unite, we can hit every goal we set.”

As Trump and the ruling class escalate their attacks on workers, immigrants and oppressed communities, the cracks deepen, but so does our resolve. The decline of U.S. empire is accelerating. Good news: our work to build a new communist party is ramping up, too. FRSO is growing, consolidating and preparing for the battles ahead.

Our headquarters is a political center where organizers train leaders, mobilize campaigns and turn outrage into action – and this fund drive is all about gaining the security that comes with paying off a substantial section of the building’s mortgage. “We’re not just defending our space -we’re expanding our operations,” Loving emphasized. “History teaches us that when the people get organized, no force on earth can stop us.”

On April 24, at 7 p.m. Central Time, FRSO will host an online event where Loving will be joined by veteran comrades and heavy hitters in the Black Liberation and Chicano Liberation movements: Frank Chapman and Carlos Montes. The next phase begins now. Organizers are hitting the ground and rallying comrades and supporters to push us to $100,000. You can register for the event to get the Zoom link at tinyurl.com/frso425

Donate today!

#FRSO #2025FundDrive #PeoplesStruggles