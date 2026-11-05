By staff

Dallas, TX – The Dallas District of the Freedom Road Socialist Organization began with a steady flow of General Membership recruitment, starting with No Kings on October 17. It now ranks second in the FRSO nationwide campaign to recruit 300 new members in 30 days. Currently, the San Jose District is in the lead.

The Dallas District set an initial target of 20, but that goal was smashed within 15 days. The goal was then increased to 50. The district has currently recruited 24 new general members, achieving 48% of its goal.

Tabling efforts occur weekly, targeting high foot-traffic areas. These include college campuses such as the University of Texas at Arlington, University of Texas at Dallas and the University of North Texas.

People approach the table with curiosity. Members usually begin by introducing FRSO, asking if the person is interested in socialism and finally concluding by discussing the work FRSO is doing and the victories it has achieved. The Dallas district has put considerable effort into developing tabling materials, such as tote bags and prints, and often offering them to people who sign up at the table by making a goody bag with a combination of different tabling items.

District members have also approached their own organizing circles within labor, community groups and anti-war organizing spaces in Dallas-Fort Worth.

People from all over Dallas-Fort Worth, including Dallas, Fort Worth, Irving, Euless, Bedford, Grapevine, Arlington, Denton and Burleson, have signed up. People from outside of DFW, including Abilene, Henderson, Quinlan and Copperas Cove have joined the FRSO as well.

Several family and friends of district members have also signed up, impressed by the FRSO Dallas district's years of credibility and community work.

FRSO Dallas leader and Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1338 member Xavi Velasquez states, “We have no plans on stopping our current momentum, we are confident that our scientific approach and dedication will enable us to hit the highest numbers in this country.”

Velasquez continued, “If the national trend reveals anything, it's that people are tired of living the way they are because of capitalism, and Chicanos and African Americans in Dallas are in no way different. FRSO is the only organization serious about building a future for oppressed nationalities, through socialism.”

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