Fort Worth protests police murder of Emmit Elijah Mayo

By Faye Damara

Fort Worth, TX – In response to the murder of Emmit Elijah Mayo by the Fort Worth Police on May 16, National Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression, NAARPR-Dallas, organized a protest June 7 at the Fort Worth Police Department to demand justice for Mayo, accountability from the officers involved, and the immediate release of the unedited body cam footage.

Mayo, a musician, performed under the stage name 88Dub.

This demonstration followed a funeral service for Emmit Mayo that police had threatened to disrupt by arresting members of Mayo’s family during the procession, prompting the family to request NAARPR-Dallas’ presence as a deterrent. No arrests were made at the funeral.

Over 50 people crowded around the police station, making their demands as police within the station made mocking faces and gestures towards the crowd. While police watched from the station’s balcony, organizers led the protesters in chants shouting, “Jail all killer cops!” “Community control now!” and “Justice for 88Dub!”

Members of Emmit Mayo’s family took the opportunity to speak to the crowd and to the police onlookers about the truth of the situation. One family member stated, “It’s funny the kind of quality we can get from videos taken by drones off in faraway places, but when it comes to people being murdered in our community all we get is blurry and edited videos.”

A few hours into the action, several FWPD vehicles left the station’s parking lot in quick succession, prompting the crowd to gather around the exit and make their demands heard up close to the officers who had refused to acknowledge the protest.

After the action, FWPD officers followed three members of Emmit Mayo’s family to their homes and arrested them.

#FortWorthTX #TX #InJusticeSystem #KillerCops #NAARPRDFW