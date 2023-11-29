Florida: $200,000 settlement for family of Jamee Johnson

By staff

Jacksonville, FL – The city of Jacksonville settled a lawsuit with the family of Jamee Johnson for $200,000, November 10.

In 2019, Jamee Johnson, a FAMU student who was home for Christmas break, was killed by Officer Josué Garriga.

After this killing, Johnson’s family and organizers from the Jacksonville Community Action Committee and other groups launched the “Justice For Jamee campaign.” Throughout the protests and vigils community members demanded that State Attorney Melissa Nelson charge the cop that killed Jamee Johnson.

Unfortunately, State Attorney Nelson declined to bring charges against the officer that killed at Jamee Johnson. As a result, Johnson’s family filed a lawsuit with the city. After four years, the city settled with Jamee’s family for $200,000, with the city citing uncertainty if the lawsuit was taken to trial.

#JacksonvilleFL #InjusticeSystem #PoliceBrutality #KillerCops