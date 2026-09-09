Family of Victor Lopez marches on Santa Ana Police Department

By staff

Santa Ana, CA – On August 21, members of Community Service Organization, Orange County (CSO OC) joined families whose loved ones were killed by police to demand justice for Victor Lopez. 16 people marched from El Centro Cultural de Mexico carrying signs that demanded, “Justice for Victor Lopez” and “Release all unedited footage.” As marchers passed a soccer game, they drowned out the U.S. national anthem with cries of “What do we want? Justice! And when do we want it? Now!”

Arriving in front of the police department, Emily Lopez, sister of Victor Lopez, said, “He was killed in the parking lot of his home. He was shot three times in front of his one-year-old son and partner. They both watched my brother die and take his last breath. We’re here today to demand the unedited footage, the officer’s name, and we want accountability. We want to prevent this from happening to another family.”

Earlier this year Santa Ana PD released a so-called “Community Briefing” that included partial bodycam footage of the officer who killed Victor Lopez. Police have claimed that Lopez was reaching for a gun that was recovered at the scene, but that is not visible in the footage. Instead, we can see the officer immediately drawing his gun on Lopez, who approached the officer with his hands up before turning around to lie on the ground. Seconds later the officer claimed Lopez was reaching for a gun and shot him to death.

The public has a right to be skeptical of these claims, since Santa Ana PD has a history of lying to justify their brutality and killings. For example, in 2024 officers Luis Casillas and Isaac Ibarra lied about Noe Rodriguez waving around and pointing a shotgun at them to justify shooting almost 30 bullets at an unarmed man holding a toy.

Emily Lopez continued, “My brother was an 18-year-old young man who strived to do better for his family. He was a hard worker who always helped others and put others before himself. He was a funny, outgoing, loving young man who loved making others laugh, and always made sure everyone around him was okay. My brother did not deserve to die the way he did. I demand justice for my brother, Victor Lopez!”

Protesters chanted, “We demand justice! We demand answers! A badge is not a license to kill!”

Pearl Arzola, sister of 19-year-old Chicano Albert Arzola, spoke next, “I lost my brother a month before Victor Lopez passed away, so when I heard about his tragic passing, it really hit home. It’s not fair for us to be grieving. It’s not fair for the Lopez family to be grieving as well. I feel like these cops need to get held accountable and to see what we are going through, and to put them in jail!”

Albert Arzola was killed by Anaheim PD officer Nathan Garcia. Garcia was documented harassing Arzola from a patrol car weeks before December 6, when he chased Arzola towards his home and shot him in the back and neck. Garcia also was involved in the brutal arrest of an unarmed 14-year-old Chicano in 2024.

As protesters demanded justice near the entrance of the department, two officers in a Gang Unit car – vehicle number 920 – slowed down to mock their chants, exposing the cruelty of the police. Protesters followed the vehicle with signs and banners, shouting at the officers until they drove away.

CSO OC member David Pulido spoke last, saying “This is a pattern of racist violence! We saw police steal the lives of teenage Chicanos this year. We saw the killing of 15-year-old Jaden Michaca while he was suffering a mental health crisis. We saw the killing of Victor Lopez, a young, 18-year-old father. We have work to do! We have to get organized, and we are the ones responsible for bringing these officers to justice. That is why we fight for community control of the police. We have a basic, democratic right to decide on all police matters.”

If you are interested in fighting back against police crimes and working alongside families impacted by police violence, reach out to CSO OC on Instagram, Facebook, or email at [email protected]

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