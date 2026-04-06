Family of Jace Lee Scott, supporters confront Criminal Justice Committee about police corruption, 1 arrested

By staff

New Orleans, LA – On March 30, Jace Lee Scott's family and supporting activists rallied outside the city council's Criminal Justice Committee hearing. About 15 community members then packed the meeting and made public comments demanding that NOPD officer Victor Gant Jr. be fired for his role in his son Andrew Gant's coverup and killing of Jace.

During public comment on the NOPD's quarterly report, Jace's mother Shanta Scott had her mic abruptly cut and the council cleared the chambers, arresting one activist: Toni Jones of the New Orleans Alliance.

During the course of the five-hour meeting, public comment was repeatedly interrupted by the committee cutting the microphone on Shanta Scott and her supporters.

When commenting on one presentation Scott stated, “My trust has been damaged by NOPD and the criminal court system. Justice is not just a concept, it is something that families must be able to see, feel and experience. And I haven't, due to the corruption of NOPD officer Victor Gant Jr.” Scott continued, “I'm demanding that the city should have a Civilian Police Accountability Council so families like mine can get the proper justice.”

Committee Chairman Freddie King III justified the repeated silencing of community members by saying that the comments on policy, racial discrimination and Gant's abuse of power were not germane to the self-congratulatory progress reports being presented by the city departments.

Twice during the meeting, King left the council chambers and signaled to NOPD officers to physically remove Shanta Scott for her comments. Both times, activists in the New Orleans Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression (NOAARPR) stood by her and demanded that she be heard. When NOAARPR chair Toni Jones objected to the second threat to remove Scott, Jones was arrested and charged with disturbing the peace and city council.

After the arrest, activists called the Orleans Parish Jail and the city attorney. Toni Jones was released within hours. A press conference was immediately held upon release and those gathered representing NOAARPR, Jace's family, and supporting organizations demanded that the charges be dropped, Victor Gant Jr. be fired and charged, and a Civilian Police Accountability Council be established.

The family will be at the next criminal justice committee hearing on April 27.

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