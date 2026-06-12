Family of Hugo Cachua protest on his 2nd angelversary

By staff

Los Angeles – May 30 marked the two-year angelversary for Hugo Cachua, an Amazon driver who was shot six times and murdered on May 30, 2024, in Ontario, California, after a fender-bender with off-duty LAPD officer Victor Corral.

Two years have passed and no criminal charges have been filed against Corral for the killing of Cachua, despite the California Department of Justice opening a case regarding the shooting, as required under AB 1056 for all officer-involved shootings of unarmed civilians. The case remains “under investigation” and Corral was allowed to return to active duty.

The angelversary was organized by United Families for Justice and held at LAPD headquarters in downtown Los Angeles. The angelversary started with a picket where impacted family members and allies held up signs and banners demanding justice for Hugo Cachua and for charges to be brought against Corral.

Afterwards, members from the Cachua family and other impacted families gave speeches in solidarity. Melissa Miramontes, sister of Hugo Cachua said, “Two years is too long. 24 months and this year on Hugo's angelversary our family, impacted families, Centro CSO and other advocates took our fight for justice to LAPD HQ. We chose to uplift Hugo's name where the heartless LAPD commissioners and Chief of Police McDonald have considered Hugo Cachua's murder justified and in policy.”

Miramontes asked, “How, when Victor Corral was off duty and an inactive police officer for over 1.5 years, what policy did he really fall under? He broke policy engaging in mutual combat and the truth is his discriminating action will be exposed. No matter the rulings, even after the courts, we will still fight for what's right, demanding accountability and justice for Hugo Cachua and all impacted loved ones whose lives were ripped away at the hands of law enforcement. The LAPD is one of the dirtiest and heartless departments in America and needs to be exposed.”

Other speakers included Patricia de Arman, sister of Chris de Arman, who was killed by San Diego PD in 2023; Diana Sullivan and Sam Sulllivan, mother and sister of David Sullivan, who was killed by Buena Park PD in 2019; and Sharon Watkins, mother of Philip Watkins, who was killed in 2015 by San Jose PD pigs. The family of Fransico Nunez who was killed by LASD were there in solidarity.

Members of Centro CSO, an organization in Boyle Heights that fights against the crimes of LAPD and the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department also showed up in support. The protest included chants of “Victor Corral, lock him up!” Dozens of drivers honked in support as they passed by including city bus drivers.

Luis Cachua, Hugo’s younger brother, spoke of the need for accountability, saying, “We need to hold the people accountable for this.” He promised to keep fighting until justice is served, stating, “This day will never stop until we find justice.”

#LosAngelesCA #CA #InJusticeSystem #KillerCops #CentroCSO