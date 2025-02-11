Family of Glenn Foster Jr demands justice ahead of Super Bowl LIX

By staff

New Orleans, LA – On Sunday, February 9, the family of Glenn Foster Jr hosted a press conference at noon in front of the Hale Boggs Federal Building in downtown New Orleans. As media came to town to cover the Super Bowl, Glenn’s mother, Sabrina Foster, seized the moment to bring light on her son.

Glenn Foster Jr was a professional football player who was found dead in police custody in 2021 after a traffic stop.

The conference began with chants demanding “We want answers! We want justice!” Then, Sabrina Foster told Glenn’s story: “I would like everyone to ask the question: What happened to NFL Saints player Glenn Foster Jr?”

Glenn Foster Jr. was traveling from New Orleans to Atlanta when he was pulled over for allegedly speeding in Pickens County, Alabama. He was then handcuffed, tased and put in jail. Three days later, on December 6, 2021, Foster was found dead in the back of a police car as police were transporting him. Speaking of the police who killed her son, Sabrina Foster said, “They don’t know who Glenn’s momma is. Just because it hasn’t been in the news doesn’t mean that we ain’t gonna come after you!”

Police and a state autopsy said Glenn Jr. died of natural causes due to a heart attack. But the 31-year-old athlete was in excellent health and had no prior history of heart disease according to the family.

“When I saw my son’s body with the wounds around his neck, and I saw the state autopsy say he died of natural causes, [I knew it was] a pack of lies,” said Glenn Foster Sr.

A second independent autopsy revealed evidence of strangulation, torture, and that Foster Jr. was repeatedly tased. “They say justice is blind. Not if you’re Black! The cops abused their authority and they took my son’s life,” exclaimed Foster Sr.

The family has filed a wrongful death lawsuit that was approved to move forward at the end of 2024. While they continue with legal proceedings, they ask the public to learn about their son’s case and uplift his story on social media.

The Fosters have also recently started a New Orleans chapter of Black Lives Matter Grassroots to continue the fight for their son and other families victimized by police brutality. For more information, follow @blm_nola on Instagram.

#NewOrleansLA #LA #InJusticeSystem #PoliceCrimes #KillerCops #BLM