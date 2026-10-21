Family and community gather for Josh Ybarra after wrongful death in police custody

By staff

Colorado Springs, CO – On October 16, the family and friends of Josh Ybarra gathered at El Paso Criminal Justice Center for a candlelight vigil after Ybarra’s wrongful death while in the custody of Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

The Colorado Springs Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression (COSAARPR), and the Freedom Road Socialist Organization (FRSO) helped the family organize the vigil. Over 30 people braved the cold to honor Ybarra’s memory and to demand justice for his death.

On September 30, Josh Ybarra was taken into police custody by CSPD. Officers were made aware of his health issues stemming from a brain injury he received while in prison. Despite being told by his family members that he needed medical attention, officers left him unattended in the backseat of a police cruiser in the Criminal Justice Center’s sallyport for over two hours. When they found him unresponsive, it was already too late to save his life. Now, CSPD is refusing to answer basic questions as to their conduct around his death, and the county coroner is stonewalling Ybarra’s family as well.

Several members of the Gomez family, whom Ybarra grew up with, gave speeches that called for an investigation into his death. Mateo Gomez, Ybarra’s childhood best friend, said, “There are serious questions about what happened while Joshua was in custody. What medical attention did he receive or did not receive? And ultimately what caused his death? And his family deserves these answers.”

James Gomez, Mateo’s brother, spoke on behalf of COSAARPR. Gomez said, “When we say we can’t trust you to police yourselves, please understand that is because of your lack of accountability in the past. We need independent oversight for Josh and so many others.”

Later in the vigil, Genevieve Richard, a member of FRSO told the crowd, “Do we want a system that disproportionately jails Black and brown bodies? Do we want a system that leaves brain injuries sustained in jail untreated? Do we want a system where people are left trapped in the back seat of a police car for hours on end? Josh Ybarra is dead because of the failures of the system he was born into. Deaths like his are nothing new in the U.S. and will continue unless we fight to stop them.”

The vigil ended with chants of “Say his name: Josh Ybarra!” and “Justice for Josh,” as well as a prayer calling for the autopsy to be released to the family. The family and friends of Josh Ybarra will continue to pressure city and county officials until they find justice for their loved one. COSAARPR remains dedicated to fully supporting them in the coming struggle.

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