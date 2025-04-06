El Paso protest slams Trump agenda

By staff

El Paso, TX – Close to 500 marchers came together in San Jacinto Plaza in El Paso, March 31, for the Cesar Chavez Memorial March for Democracy and Against Fascism. “The Constitutional rights I have today, I want to have tomorrow and the future. Trump is trying to make that impossible!” said Irma Camacho, the rally emcee. The protest included community groups and labor representatives from the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers and American Federation of Government Employees Local 2416.

Carlos Marentes, founder of the Union de Trabajadores Agricolas Fronterizos told the crowd, “This has got to be the beginning of journey, of a struggle not just against Trump but an entire system of exploitation!”

#ElPasoTX #TX #PeoplesStruggles #Trump #Labor #IBEW