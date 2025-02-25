East Los Angeles barrio is fighting Fort Apache

By staff

Los Angeles, CA – In East Los Angeles, the grassroots organization Centro CSO has been fighting to ban the Fort Apache logo that East Los Angeles Sheriff's deputies proudly wear on the front right pocket of their uniform. The logo is disrespectful to Chicanos, as it was created by deputy gang members from the Little Red Devils gang out of the East Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department (ELASD) station to glorify their attacks on Raza.

The logo depicts a riot helmet on top of a combat boot with the words “Low Profile” and “Siempre Una Patada En Los Pantalones (Always A Kick In The Pants).” The East Los Angeles Sheriff's Deputies created this logo after beating and killing Chicanos during the Chicano Moratorium on August 29, 1970, in East Los Angeles. The Chicano Moratorium was a large Chicano march, and protest against police brutality as well as the Vietnam War, where countless Chicanos were being sent to the front lines to die in the name of U.S. imperialism. Chicanos demanded an end to the draft and the presence of military recruiters in schools.

The East Los Angeles sheriff's deputies were given orders by then acting Sheriff Peter J. Pitchess to keep a “low profile.” The deputies, who were mostly white and members of one of the first deputy gangs in Los Angeles, the “Little Red Devils,” ignored those orders and decided to attack. When it was all said and done, three Chicanos were dead, including Rubèn Salazar, an award winning journalist with the LA Times.

After the brutal attacks, the East Los Angeles Sheriff deputies created the Fort Apache logo as an unofficial logo for the station. The emblem also takes inspiration from the movie Fort Apache by John Ford as the East Los Angeles Sheriff’s deputies see themselves as an occupying force surrounded by “savages.” In this case, the savages are the working-class Chicanos of East LA.

After the 1970 Chicano Moratorium, the Fort Apache logo was used at the East Los Angeles Sheriff's Department Station. In 2016, then sheriff Jim McDonnell, who himself collaborated with ICE and turned over thousands of Chicanos to ICE during his time as sheriff, banned it. Even McDonnell acknowledged in his own words that the station logo was “disrespectful to the East Los Angeles community”

Sheriff Alex Villanueva, who served from 2018 until 2022, brought the logo back. It’s important to note that under the “leadership” of Sheriff Villanueva the deputy gang problem grew larger all over LA County, as Alex Villanueva is a rumored leader of the Banditos deputy gang.

The fight to eliminate the Fort Apache logo reignited in October 2024, after East LA Sheriff’s deputies teargassed Centro CSO members and Raza from East Los Angeles, including women and children, who were celebrating in their barrio the Dodgers' NLCS pennant victory.

During the attack, the East LA Sheriff’s deputies were wearing Fort Apache pins on their shirts.

In the days after the incident, Centro CSO organized and mobilized. They put out a statement condemning the attack. They also publicized eyewitness videos of the attack on social media. They organized a press conference right outside the ELASD station along with local organizers like Lorraine Quinones, who has been actively fighting for the right to cruise without being harassed by ELASD deputies. Other Chicanos who were hurt during the ELASD attack on Raza were also in attendance demanding justice.

After the press conference, Centro CSO continued the fight against ELASD by holding regular police accountability committee meetings, doing outreach in the barrio of East Los Angeles, and talking about the need to ban the Fort Apache logo.

Centro CSO held an educational event going over the history of deputy gangs in ELASD with the main focus of educating Chicanos on the Fort Apache logo and how Centro CSO is fighting to ban it.

In late December, Centro CSO found out that their hard work was paying off. The Civilian Oversight Commission, which is appointed by the LA County Board of Supervisors to oversee the Los Angeles Sheriff's department, was going to hold a town hall in East Los Angeles to discuss the brutal repression of Chicanos by Sheriff’s deputies during the Dodger celebration and the use of the Fort Apache logo.

Centro CSO mobilized to get the world out and has been seen tabling and flyering all over East Los Angeles for months in order to talk to Raza, who in many instances are well aware of the deputy gangs in East Los Angeles as they themselves have experienced oppression first hand.

“It’s clear that the Fort Apache logo must be banned. Raza from East Los has been demanding it but LASD Is dragging its feet. This makes the argument for community control of ELASD clear! Our barrio should have power over the deputies that patrol our neighborhood,” says Gabriel Quiroz Jr, one of the co-chairs of the Police Accountability Committee of Centro CSO.

The Fort Apache logo is more than just a logo to Chicanos in East Los Angeles, as they see it as a symbol of the oppression Chicanos go through at the hands of police. For 55 years the logo has been active.

If you would like to attend the town hall on the brutal repression of Chicanos by ELASD and the use of the Fort Apache logo, it will take place on February 27, at 6 p.m. at the East Los Angeles Service Center, which is located at 133 N Sunol Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90063.

Centro CSO is a grassroots organization in Boyle Heights and East Los Angeles that fights for public education, Legalization for All and Community Control of Police. Centro CSO is also an affiliate of the National Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression (NAARPR). You can reach them at [email protected] and/ or on Facebook, X, Instagram and Tik Tok under the username CENTROCSO.

#LosAngelesCA #CA #OppressedNationalities #ChicanoLatino #InJusticeSystem #PoliceCrimes #CentroCSO #Featured