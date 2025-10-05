Dump Waterfall Security! St. Paul residents say no to Israeli tech company

By Sonja Tomasko

St. Paul, MN – On October 2, about 15 protesters held a bannering in support of Palestine on the Snelling Avenue bridge over Interstate 94.

The action was organized by the Palestine Solidarity Committee (PSC) of Women Against Military Madness.

Protesters waved Palestinian flags and held up banners reading “Divest from genocide! Dump Waterfall Security” and “St. Paul: Cut the contract,” raising public awareness for a new campaign against Waterfall, an Israeli tech company that directly oversees the security of Saint Paul's water system.

The amount of support this action received from passersby highlights just how repulsed Minnesotans are by U.S. support for the genocidal Israeli regime. Waterfall, whose CEO has bragged about how “fun” it was to do offensive cybersecurity for the IDF, stands as an egregious example of this collaboration – in this case, between Israel and the city of Saint Paul itself.

Joining statewide calls to divest Minnesota from apartheid Israel, residents of Saint Paul and surrounding suburbs can get involved with the Cut the Waterfall Contract campaign to pressure the city into replacing Waterfall with a security company whose hands are not stained with Palestinian blood.

The PSC intends to continue the momentum at the October 21 Board of Water Commissioners meeting, where activists and concerned residents will make their voices heard directly to the board.

#StPaulMN #MN #AntiWarMovement #Palestine #WAMM