Detroit says no war with Iran, Lebanon and Palestine

By Rose Boaz

Detroit, MI – On Saturday, March 7, Detroiters took to the streets of downtown to protest the ongoing bombing of Iran, Lebanon and Palestine. Over 200 people came out to protest Trump’s warmongering.

The protesters stood at the entrance to Hart Plaza where passing cars and pedestrians heard their chants calling for an end to the war, including “No more weapons, no more bombs, the people stand with Lebanon!” and “Trump wants war, Trump wants oil, hands off Iranian soil!”

Friendly honks vastly outweighed any boos from agitators.

Detroit Anti War Committee member Daanyal Syed told the crowd, the $3.7 billion spent on the first 100 hours of the attacks on Iran “should be used to improve our education system, our transportation, our healthcare, and our communities – not to bomb children overseas.”

After marching through Campus Martius, a few more speeches were given and a protester came up to the mic to read aloud the names and ages of a few of the martyrs, many of which were children and elderly.

Afterwards, people lingered in the plaza, discussing ways to get involved with efforts beyond the day’s action and the impact of Trump’s actions on their families across the globe. Beyond being a clear showing that Detroit opposes Trump’s warmongering, the action also proved that Detroiters are willing to fight back to stop his war on Iran, including joining the fight for divestment.

The action was put on by the Detroit Anti War Committee, the US Palestinian Community Network of Detroit/Dearborn, Students for a Democratic Society Wayne State, Engineers Against Apartheid, CodePink Detroit, and Freedom Road Socialist Organization.

#DetroitMI #MI #AntiWarMovement #Iran #Palestine