Detroit: Human Rights Day protest demands divestment from Israel, a people’s agenda, end to political repression

By Michael Muczynski

Detroit, MI – On December 7, 30 protesters marched on Theodore Levin Courthouse advocating a people’s agenda, an end to political repression and for the city to divest from institutions that benefit Israel.

As protesters marched upon the Federal Building, they chanted, “Free, free, Palestine” and “No Trump, no KKK, no racist USA!” The protest, led by the Detroit Anti-War Committee, was joined by groups with similar interests.

“There’s only so much we can do from our own homes or through our phones – attending protests like today’s is an important way to take tangible action. And it also reminds ourselves and the people who see us marching that what’s happening in Palestine matters here,” said Cara Dietz when asked why they joined the march.

Another member of the march, Daanyal Syed, said, “I joined the march today because as citizens we have a duty to ensure that our money and resources do not go to places that commit war crimes like those committed by Israel to Palestinian people. And for that reason, as a member of DAWC, I want to make it apparent that the city of Detroit must divest from all funding to the so-called state of Israel and any other ties to wars around the world.”

Jackson Robak of Freedom Road Socialist Organization spoke to the crowd, “We are out here to continue our demands: to continue to call for an end to political repression after seeing what happened on campuses all over this country where administration is suspending, expelling or arresting students.”

A member of the Detroit Anti-War Committee stated, “Our resolve as anti-war activists is ironclad. As Inauguration Day approaches, we must work together to oppose Trump’s wars and his administration’s attacks on all of us and our communities.”

The city council, so far, has failed to pass a resolution which addresses the financing of genocide in Palestine, while other cities, like Dearborn, have successfully done so.

#DetroitMI #MI #AntiWarMovement #Palestine