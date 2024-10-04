Denver Chicano Moratorium commemoration

By staff

Denver, CO – On August 31, nearly 20 people gathered at La Alma Park to commemorate the 54th Chicano Moratorium. This event brought together a diverse group of speakers to discuss pressing issues related to Chicano self-determination, community control, and solidarity with the Palestinian struggle.

Organized by a coalition of groups, including Denver FRSO, the Chicano Liberation Committee, SDS, and the Denver Aurora Community Action Committee, the gathering highlighted the connections among these various struggles for justice.

Attendees reflected on the historical significance of the Chicano Moratorium as one of the largest mass movements against the Vietnam War, while also pushing forward the fight for Chicano self-determination. The legacy of the Chicano Moratorium resonated deeply as speakers recalled the 1970 East Los Angeles march, which became one of the largest anti-Vietnam War demonstrations. This march was met with police violence, resulting in the tragic deaths of Lyn Ward, Angel Diaz and Ruben Salazar. “We honor their memory by continuing the fight!” said one speaker.

Participants noted the parallels of political repression between the past and present, particularly in light of recent movements like the Palestine student encampments. At the Auraria student encampment, nearly 70 students were detained over the course of the three-week period. One speaker emphasized, “Police are a tool of the state to suppress mass movements.”

As the event ended, organizers emphasized the need to oppose imperialism in all its forms and to end U.S. aid to Israel, closing with the chant, “Raza con Gaza, Aztlán con Palestina!”

For those interested in continuing the fight for Chicano self-determination, connect with the participating organizations on social media: @DenverFRSO, @DenverAuroraCAC, @SDS_Denver, and @ChicanoLiberationCommittee.