Defend our right to rally for Palestine at the DNC!

By staff

Fight Back News Service is circulating the following call from the Coalition to March on the DNC.

Emergency national call in day!

The city of Chicago is saying that we cannot have a stage or amplified sound at the national rally and march on the DNC.

Call the Chicago Chief Operating Officer and Demand our right to rally for Palestine at the DNC!

John Roberson 312-744-7736

Script to make calls: “Hi, my name is ___ and I’m calling to demand the city of Chicago reverse its decision to deny us the right to have sound and stage at the March on the DNC. We demand our right to protest for Palestine at the Democratic National Convention!”

#ChicagoIL #DNC #Palestine #Featured