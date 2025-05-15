DC rallies in support of Butler family at neighborhood cookout

By staff

Washington, DC – Over 100 community members and organizers from the DC Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression (DCAARPR) gathered on Saturday in Ward 8 to enjoy a cookout in support of the Butler Family. The cookout, hosted by the DC Alliance, featured activities for the kids (such as a bounce house), along with music, dancing, games and plenty of food.

The DC Alliance organized the event to support five defendants – Ronald Butler, Donte Butler Sr., Donte Butler Jr., Frederick Simms and Jermaine Irving – all family members, who were brutally attacked by Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) officers in an incident that underscores the racist violence embedded in policing.

On March 11, after MPD officers approached and arrested Donte Jr. for allegedly smoking marijuana, an MPD lieutenant maced Donte Jr. while handcuffed. Donte Sr. and Ronald, Donte Jr.’s father and uncle respectively, attempted to de-escalate the situation. The MPD met their efforts by macing and arresting Dante Sr., which led to a brawl between the family and police.

“What happened to the Butler family could happen to anyone,” said Jon Abraham of the DC Alliance, “look at the video, all you will see on one hand is violence perpetrated and escalated by MPD, and on the other hand, the community defending the family from being brutalized.”

Since that incident, the DC Alliance, along with lots of outraged community members, have been fighting alongside the Butler family inside and outside of the courtroom to demand justice. The cookout was the latest in a series of actions and events the DC Alliance organized to raise awareness of the cases and mobilize the community to pack the courts.

“We must fight for the Butler family and help them achieve victory!” Abraham said, “it will take all of us standing together united around one common goal: justice for the Butler family!”

The next court hearing for the five defendants is on Friday, July 18. The DC Alliance plans to pack the courthouse to support them.

