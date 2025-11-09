DC disrupters shut down Mayor Bowser at Democrats General Body Meeting

By staff

Washington, D.C. – On Wednesday, November 5, a group of activists again disrupted Mayor Muriel Bowser at a speaking event, this time at the DC Democrats November General Body Meeting. The direct action, called by the Families Not Feds campaign, is the latest in a series of actions targeting DC’s mayor for capitulating to the racist Trump agenda.

The environment the mayor created by conceding to the Trump agenda led to, on October 27, federal police shooting into the car of an unarmed Black man that the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) covered up.

The DC Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression (DCAARPR), Metro DSA, and the Sunrise movement DC supported the action.

After the meeting’s opening remarks from Charles Wilson, the president of the DC Democrats, in which he acknowledged the disruptions at Bowser’s previous speaking event and told the crowd not to do it again, the microphone was handed to Bowser, and the first disrupter jumped into action.

“Every day, ICE is kidnapping more people off our streets, and all we get from you is lies and cover-ups!” the first disrupter shouted, “When are you going to start protecting our communities?”

As MPD and Bowser’s personal security rushed to grab the disrupter, he continued, “You’re kidnapping people every day, and you lie about it!”

One by one, a total of nine disrupters made their voices heard and demanded action, not rhetoric as Mayor Bowser struggled to maintain control of the crowd.

“Mayor Bowser, the people of DC should not be afraid to be persecuted!” disrupter two shouted, “end the collaboration with the feds and MPD!”

“Your silence is complicity!” said another, who was immediately shoved by a security guard, “this will be your last term as Mayor!”

“What’s disrespectful is tearing families apart!” said disrupter three, in response to Wilson calling disrupters disrespectful in his opening speech, “What is disrespectful is taking parents away from their children! This is about criminalizing our neighbors…you should be ashamed of yourself!”

The disrupters had a clear effect on Bowser, who at several points during the evening displayed frustration at both the frequency of the disruptions, as well as at her own staff for being unable to stop it.

“Come on DC Dems, get it together,” said Bowser, after another disrupter was pushed out of the room, “We have to regain control of this meeting,” this comment was followed by another disruption shortly afterwards.

Outside of the auditorium, a combination of community members and disrupters who had been removed began a noise demonstration, as they began shouting “Protect families! Not feds!” “Bowser Bowser you’re a traitor! This term is your last as mayor!” and “Bowser and Trump, sitting in a tree! Attacking and deporting immigrants in DC!”

Their chants could be heard inside the lobby of the building, and several neighbors in nearby apartment buildings came onto the porch to shake coin jars and bang pots and pans in solidarity. This demonstration continued until the event was over, as the protesters continued to chant and make noise until all of the attendees and politicians left.

This direct action was part of a continuing campaign of mounting pressure from DC residents against politicians like Bowser in DC who are capitulating to Trump’s agenda and federal takeover of DC.

In collaboration with the DC Against Trump Coalition (DCATA), the groups are combining forces to strike both at local politicians and the federal powers enforcing the occupation. This campaign continues on Saturday, as DCATA, DC Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression and others will be taking to the streets to protest Mayor Bowser and MPD’s ongoing role in the cover-up of federal agents shooting at an unarmed Black man during a traffic stop.

