DC Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression, community activists hold vigil for Sonya Massey

By Kristin Bonner

Washington, DC – On Sunday, July 28, over 200 community members gathered at Freedom Plaza in downtown DC to hold a vigil for Sonya Massey. The vigil, organized jointly by the DC Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression (DC Alliance) and community activists, featured prayers, stories, speeches and chants condemning the murder of Sonya Massey and other police violence.

The DC Alliance stated its purpose was to “join together in remembrance and demand justice for Sonya Massey and every other victim of racist police.” The press release listed several demands, including a call to convict Deputy Sheriff Sean Grayson, the officer who shot Sonya Massey in the eye after she called the police for help; that the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) investigate and fire all killer cops; and the demand for a Civilian Police Accountability Review Board with the power to control the police.

The DC Alliance, SPEAR, Freedom Road Socialist Organization (FRSO DC), Communist Party of the District of Columbia (CPUSA), and Claudia Jones School for Political Education (Claudia Jones) endorsed these demands.

The vigil began by recounting the details of the murder of Sonya Massey, followed by a reading of her obituary and a moment of silence in remembrance of all victims of racist police. Then, in a call and response with the vigil attendees, the organizers read the names of 60 victims of police violence, including 18 victims who were murdered by police in Washington, DC. After the reading, community members, local activists, poets and representatives of other groups, such as from Palestinian Youth Movement (PYM), Anakbayan DC, and Pan-African Community Action relayed personal stories and spoke on the history and condition of policing in Black communities.

Tino Venable, a DC native and organizer for the DC Alliance, spoke on his personal experience with police violence. “With deep sadness comes my emotional honesty, the honesty of which I have been to so many funerals, so many vigils in this city that I found trouble forming the words to bear my soul here,”

Venable continued, “Sonya Massey was a beloved mother, a young Black woman, and a person in need. She called for help, and in return was met with evil.”

“All these kids are my kids,” said Terra Martin, the mother of 17-year-old Dalaneo Martin, young Black man who was murdered by U.S. Park Police on March 18, 2023. “We shouldn’t come together when someone gets killed, we should come together every day to see how we can stop this.”

“The U.S. policing system was created to catch and punish slaves who were escaping to freedom,” said Paige White, of counsel attorney at Ben Crump Law. “At its foundation, policing is a tool to enslave Black and brown people and maintain a status quo of racism.”

Other speakers talked about the connections between the murder of Sonya Massey as an example of genocide and the ongoing genocide in Palestine. “It is important we continue to describe this as genocide, because as we see in Gaza, the ruling class’s policy is to not only murder citizens of another nation, but to murder their own,” Dante O’Hara from Claudia Jones said. “Genocide is part and parcel of the U.S. capitalist project.”

“The Arabic word for martyr also means ‘witness.’ Sonya Massey is a martyr,” said Anyssa Dhaouadi of PYM. “She was a witness to injustice. She was a witness to the struggle. And it is our duty to bear witness to the injustice done to her. Over 186,000 martyrs [in Palestine] and the [Zionist entity] have not won. Thousands of Black martyrs across Turtle Island and they have not won. They have only strengthened our unity!”

Between speakers, chants of “Indict. Convict. Send these killer cops to jail!” and “MPD, KKK, IOF, they’re all the same!” rang out in the square. Signs included “Community, not cops!” and “Black women’s lives matter!”

“I’m sickened by the murder of Sonya Massey, Dalaneo Martin, and countless others whose precious lives were cut short because of a racist and cruel policing system,” said Jon Abraham, a member of FRSO DC. “We in FRSO understand the national character of these killings. It is the result of the national oppression of Black people in this country, of which only benefits the imperialist ruling class.”

The vigil concluded with closing prayers and a call to action, urging attendees to join the DC Alliance and the fight for community control of the police.

“We are here to put America on notice,” said Victoria Ponnell, a community activist who co-organized the vigil. “We have to stand against human rights violations in America, in Palestine, and in [the Democratic Republic of] Congo, because injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere!”

#WashingtonDC #PoliceCrimes #DCAARPR #FRSODC #SPEAR #CPUSADC #ClaudiaJones #AnakbayanDC #PYM #PACA