Dallas workers take the streets on May Day 2026

By staff

Dallas, TX – On May 1, 600 workers, students and community members converged at Dallas City Hall demanding an end to billionaire rule and for a society that puts working people first.

The rally took place at Dallas City Hall and was organized by Dallas Fort Worth May Day Coalition, made up of community organizations, labor unions, including the North Texas Area Labor Federation, Freedom Road Socialist Organization, Young Active Labor Leaders, Palestinian Youth Movement, and the Revolutionary Front, among others.

Organizers are framing the action not as a symbolic protest, but as part of a broader strategy to build real working-class power.

Marching through the streets of Dallas, the crowd chanted, “When workers’ rights are under attack, What do we do? Stand up! Fight back!”

FRSO organizer Faye Damara stated, ”We can build movements that can win victories on the shop floor, victories against the cops, victories against war, victories where we seize a little more power and then use that power to seize a little more. Day by day, degree by degree.”

May 1, International Workers Day, has its roots in the U.S. labor movement, particularly the struggle for the eight-hour workday. Today, it is observed globally as a day of worker solidarity, even as it remains marginalized in official U.S. politics.

Ultimately, the Dallas May Day protest was about power—who has it, and who doesn’t.

As inequality widens and political institutions increasingly serve the interests of the ruling class, more and more workers are concluding that change will not come from above. Instead, it will come from collective action: strikes, walkouts and mass mobilizations, that make this country ungovernable.

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