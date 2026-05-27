Dallas remembers George Floyd

By Faye Damara

Dallas, Texas- On May 25, the 6th anniversary of the murder of George Floyd, organizers in Dallas held a memorial vigil and rally to honor Floyd’s memory and all victims of police violence. The action was organized by the National Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression-Dallas.

Dozens of Dallas residents crowded around a vigil table at Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge and listened to speeches from Black Alliance for Peace, Revolutionary Front, and the organizers of the event, NAARPR-Dallas.

NAARPR-Dallas called this action not only to remember the life and unjust killing of George Floyd, but to acknowledge the resistance that bloomed from his passing and to draw attention to the need for such a resistance again.

Xavier Velasquez, chair of NAARPR-Dallas, spoke at the action saying, “It has been six years since the murder of George Floyd and the great rebellion of the people that followed. We saw a huge outpouring of protest to achieve justice for his murder. For a lot of us it feels like nothing really changed, and in large part it hasn't.”

Attention was also drawn to the impending closure of the Police Accountability Board by the city council, and how this presents a prime opportunity for the residents of Dallas to organize around a campaign to affect real change and create a system of community control:

“Now that the Dallas city council is actively trying to shut down its own accountability board, we have a huge opportunity now to try to put our own version of Chicago's ECPS ordinance onto the floor of Dallas City Council.”

Between the speeches, organizers led the crowd in passionate chants calling for “Community control now!” “Jail all killer cops!” and “Power to the people!”

After the action was over, space was given for people to come to the altar and make prayers or give offerings in remembrance of George Floyd and the George Floyd Rebellion.

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