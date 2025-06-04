Dallas George Floyd remembrance draws connections between immigrant rights and police violence

By staff

Dallas, TX – Organizers from the National Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression-Dallas (NAARPR-Dallas) commemorated the fifth anniversary of the death of George Floyd and protested unjust deportation of a family from Austin.

A small crowd of community members and organizers gathered on Margaret Hunt Hill bridge at 7 p.m. on a Sunday evening, June 1, to demand an end to the police killings, community control of the police and to stop ICE.

Josue Garcia a member of NAARPR-Dallas said, “We are living in a time of immense repression. We are now over 150 days into the second Trump term and killer ops, like the murderer of George Floyd are expected to be pardoned by the current administration. What a damn shame. We have witnessed the horrifying kidnapping of immigrants by masked ICE agents, the suppression of free speech at colleges and universities, and here – in our own city of Dallas – the attempted intimidation of protesters by officers on motorcycles as well as unmarked vehicles.”

Several onlookers and passersby stopped and listened to the speeches being made and clapped and nodded to the calls for stopping the deportations and community control of the police.

NAARPR-Dallas is currently running a campaign in defense of the local vendors who congregate at Margaret Hunt Hill bridge, many of whom are Chicanos, Latinos and Mexicanos. The police frequent the bridge at late hours and drive these vendors away, oftentimes beating and arresting them.

The vendors from the local area were supportive of the action and pleased by the chants and speeches made by the organizers.

