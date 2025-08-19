Dallas event defends vendors facing police harassment

By staff

Dallas TX – Members of NAARPR Dallas gathered to host a raffle, August 15, to promote vendors’ businesses at the Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge in Dallas, Texas. For more than a year, Dallas police have been harassing and kicking out the vendors at the bridge. In one case last summer, DPD officers pinned down a vendor and sprayed her directly in the face with mace.

The raffle is the latest action in NAARPR Dallas' campaign to support the Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge vendors. Earlier in the week, NAARPR Dallas members invited vendors to the Dallas Community Police Oversight Board to lodge a complaint with the city.

Speaking at the August 15 raffle, Cole Nemitz a member of NAARPR Dallas, said, “We recently spoke at the police oversight board to the apathy and disinterest of the board. How do we fight this? Join us in standing firm and telling the Dallas police department, 'Hands off our bridge!'”

By the end of the raffle, a crowd of 50 people had gathered and heard about the issues the vendors face. NAARPR Dallas members also put together a game for people to play called Ponle El Pelo Al Pendejo, or Pin The Hair On The Pendejo, where people tried to pin Trump’s toupee on his head, which turned out to be a popular attraction to the NAARPR Dallas table.

