Dallas College confronted for complicity in war crimes

By staff

Dallas, TX – Outside Dallas College’s Board of Trustees monthly meeting, May 12, DFW Anti-War Committee activists and supporters gathered to demand an end to Dallas College’s partnership with Paligen, the bomb factory located in Garland, Texas. DAWC’s petition demanding an end to this partnership is now over 450 signatories.

In the hour before the protest, Dallas College police surrounded the front of Dallas College administrative office with nine squad cars. They put up “Do not cross” tape in the area and barricaded the streets on either side of the building.

Jo Hargis of DFW Anti-War Committee observed, “It seems like a waste of money for Dallas College to pay all these police to close the street down to one lane instead of answering our emails, but it sure is making people slow down and look at our signs about Dallas College’s partnership with the war machine.”

During the protest, several people pulled over to ask about the protest and how to get involved.

Through the FAME program, Dallas College sends its students into the Paligen factory. This factory is the sole manufacturer of the shells for the MK-80 series bombs, which are the majority of bombs used by Israel to commit genocide in Palestine and to bomb Iran. In March, the U.S. State Department approved a sale of over $400 million more of these bomb bodies to Israel, naming the factory in Garland as the sole supplier of these weapons.

“The factory that builds the bombs used by the U.S. and its allies is right here in North Texas, and our educational system is normalizing their operations and endangering our students. Shame on Paul Mayer, and on Dallas College!” said Kai Leslie of DFW Anti-War Committee. Paul Mayer is the president of the Board of Trustees for Dallas College.

After a coordinated call and email campaign, or “phone zap”, organizers from DFW Anti-War Committee were able to meet with one of the school districts involved in the FAME program. At the meeting, Superintendent Dr. Angel Rivera confirmed that students from Mesquite ISD would not work in this factory.

Dallas College leadership has not responded to any of DAWC’s requests to discuss their partnership with FAME. DAWC organizers plan to return to the next Dallas College board meeting and to continue their pressure campaign until Paligen is dropped from all educational partnerships.

The next board meeting protest will be June 2, at 4 p.m. across the street from 1601 Botham Jean Boulevard, Dallas, TX 75215.

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