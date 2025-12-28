Dallas: Activists gather for Red Christmas fundraiser in solidarity with Venezuela

Dallas, TX – On December 20, 30 activists and community members from across the area gathered for the first annual holiday fundraiser and social event, Red Christmas.

The continued escalation by the United States towards Venezuela loomed large in the background and was a central point of discussion. The event brought together organizers, families and supporters for an evening of music, food, games and political discussion, celebrating struggle and solidarity during the holiday season.

Red Christmas honored the many freedom fighters in Dallas and across North Texas organizing against capitalism, ICE terror and U.S. imperialism in Venezuela and around the world.

Organizations in attendance included Vecinos Unidos DFW, DFW Anti War Committee, El Movimiento, the National Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression, Freedom Road Socialist Organization, and the Communist Party USA (CPUSA), as well as members of Local 767 Teamsters, reflecting the broad coalition of groups committed to advancing people's struggles across on all fronts across North Texas.

Justin Mitchell, a member of the Freedom Road Socialist Organization and the DFW Anti-War Committee, spoke about the recent solidarity delegation of Americans who traveled to Venezuela to stand with the Bolivarian government against continued threats, sabotage and illegal acts of piracy by the United States. While many delegates were prevented from traveling due to the ongoing blockade and no-fly zone, a small number were able to break through the blockade.

As Mitchell noted, “Having just a few people make it through was a huge win.”

Jo Hargis, also of the Freedom Road Socialist Organization and the DFW Anti War Committee spoke on the necessity of organizing a broad front of organizations across the DFW area to build a people’s movement against “another war that is very openly for conquest and oil.” Participants were encouraged to bring as many organizations as possible into the recent call by the Anti War Action network to organize demonstrations in the event of a direct attack on Venezuela

Rick Majumdar, a Teamster and member of the Freedom Road Socialist Organization, closed out the event stating, “By any definition this is an act of war,” referring to the recent illegal seizure of unarmed Venezuelan oil tankers.

The event brought in over a $1000 in donations and was by all accounts a major success, strengthening ties amongst organizations and individuals on the frontline of building people’s movements across North Texas and beyond.

