D.C. protests Israeli President Netanyahu and genocide

By Kristen Bonner

Washington, DC — On July 7, 200 protestors gathered at the entrance to Lafayette Square to protest the latest visit of president of Israel and war criminal Benjamin Netanyahu. The protest was organized by Palestinian Youth Movement. It is the first spark in a series of actions in response to Netanyahu’s visit.

Netanyahu’s visit comes 20 months into the ongoing Israeli-led and U.S.-backed genocide in Gaza that has killed over 54,000 Palestinians and injured over 123,000.

Chants of “Bibi, Bibi, you can’t hide! We charge you with genocide!” and “We want justice, you say how! Bibi out of DC now!” started the protest.

There was a diverse crowd, including Palestinian Americans, Blacks and other oppressed nationalities united in demanding an end to genocide. Speeches focused on not only the oppression in Palestine, but at home as well.

“Trump and Netanyahu use the tactics of cowards, at home and in Occupied Palestine,” said the speaker from the DC Alliance, “While the IOF disguise themselves as healthcare workers and attack innocent civilians, ICE soldiers here put on masks and terrorize Americans in Home Depots and in their homes.”

Specific mention was made of Alejandro Orellana, an immigrant rights activist in Los Angeles targeted by the FBI. Orellana is now facing felony criminal charges in court on August 26.

“Alejandro passed out face masks during the LA riots, and this was ‘suspicious’ enough for his home to be raided by the National Guard, East LA sheriffs and the FBI,” continued the speaker from the DC Alliance, “This deeply shameful behavior clearly displays to us the connections of our struggles – they’re afraid of the power of the people, and they should be!”

The action also featured an effigy segment, where protesters were invited to throw shoes at large painted posters of Trump and Netanyahu’s faces. This was accompanied by Palestinian music, along with spontaneous chants of “Free, free Palestine!” from the crowd.

The protest ended with more chanting and a call to stay active for Palestine during the remainder of Netanyahu’s visit and beyond.

Over 20 organizations endorsed the protest saying, Netanyahu’s visit “represents a consolidation of U.S. and Israeli strategy to reshape the Middle East at the immense cost of Palestinian, Arab, and Iranian life,” according to the social media post for the event. Demands included an immediate arms embargo, no to normalization, a permanent ceasefire, and an end to the siege on Gaza.

#WashingtonDC #AntiWarMovement #Palestine