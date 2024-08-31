Courage on the strike line: Pensacola CWA workers stand strong against AT&T

By staff

Pensacola, FL – On a humid August morning, the sound of car horns fills the air up and down Davis Highway, each honk a note of solidarity for more than 25 members of the Communications Workers of America (CWA) Local 3109. These workers, standing firm outside the AT&T worksite, are part of the largest strike currently unfolding in the United States, a powerful labor struggle involving over 17,000 CWA members across nine southeastern states. Their picket line is just one of four in the far-west of Florida’s panhandle.

The strike was called as a direct response to AT&T's bad faith tactics during contract negotiations, which began in late June. The company not only refused to bargain over mandatory subjects but also failed to send representatives with the authority to make real decisions. Their proposals included insulting 2% raises coupled with extreme hikes to health insurance premiums and deductibles – all at a time of rising inflation. This failure to negotiate seriously pushed CWA members, ranging from customer service representatives to installation and maintenance technicians, to the picket lines, demanding the respect they deserve. AT&T’s response has been to rely on unqualified subcontractors and undertrained managers to keep their network running, a move that has led to unsafe practices and increased risks to workers and the public.

For over two weeks, the workers in Pensacola have stood tall as part of this larger battle, refusing to back down in the face of challenges. Holding signs that declare their resolve — “Honk if you support workers,” “CWA strong,” “The future is yours” and the defiantly optimistic, “AT&T doesn’t know what it’s in for, 2024”—these workers embody the courage of a fighting labor movement.

Not a single CWA worker has crossed the picket line in northwest Florida, a testament to their unity and determination. Every day for several hours, picket lines go up in front of the region’s AT&T worksites, with some operating around the clock.

The impact of this strike is being felt far beyond the picket lines. Customers throughout the Southeast are experiencing extended wait times for service and repairs, a direct consequence of AT&T’s refusal to engage in good faith bargaining. The company’s decision to rely on undertrained managers and contractors to fill the gap left by striking workers has led to several accidents, some resulting in serious injuries. It all highlights the essential role that the skilled, experienced workers at AT&T play in maintaining the safety and reliability of telecommunications services.

The Pensacola picket line has not been without its share of adversity. Early in the strike, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office (ECSO) harassed the workers, with one officer shockingly suggesting that managers trying to cross the line should “just run over” the strikers with their cars. According to some of the strikers, the local union complained directly to the ECSO. But despite this intimidation, the workers have stood their ground and continued marching at worksite entrances.

The Pensacola picket line is part of a broader movement to hold AT&T accountable for its unfair labor practices and refusal to bargain in good faith with the union. CWA District 3 Vice President Richard Honeycutt has been vocal in urging AT&T to resolve these issues and return to the bargaining table. “We care about our customers and urge AT&T to resolve the unfair labor practices that caused this strike and engage in good faith bargaining so we can get back to work,” Honeycutt stated, underscoring the workers’ commitment not only to their rights but also to the communities they serve.

CWA President Claude Cummings Jr. echoed this sentiment in a statement on Labor Day weekend, emphasizing the union’s unwavering support for the striking workers. “The striking CWA members have our union’s full support, including financial support from our Members’ Relief Fund,” Cummings affirmed. Workers in northwest Florida on the picket line confirmed that they already had begun to receive strike fund relief from the union.

In Pensacola, as in cities across the Southeast, the CWA strike is a powerful reminder of the strength that workers have in withholding their labor. This fight for fair wages, affordable health insurance and better working conditions sends a clear message that solidarity can and will overcome corporate greed.

As the strike continues, the workers on Davis Highway remain resolute. And as the horns of passing cars, trucks and city buses continue to blare in support, one thing is clear: AT&T doesn’t know what it’s in for.

