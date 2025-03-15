Contribute to the FRSO 2025 Fund Drive: Our Future is bright!

By Freedom Road Socialist Organization

The political climate in this country is sharpening, and we are headed into battles on many fronts. We in the Freedom Road Socialist Organization are going to rise to every challenge standing strong, united, and prepared. This past year, we achieved a monumental goal: we purchased a building. This accomplishment is a beacon of change and a testament to our determination—when we say we’re going to do something, we do it.

We said we would secure headquarters, and we did. Now, we are saying we will build a new communist party in the United States, and we intend to do just that.

Capitalism’s failures are undeniable, and these days the decline of the U.S. Empire is on full display. That this system can’t be saved is good news: we need a revolutionary solution, and an organization that’s up to the task.

Our building is a brick-and-mortar symbol of the advances we’ve made in party building and our growing capacity to organize—in the trade union movement, in the struggle against police crimes and war, in the fight for immigrants rights, and in many other fronts of the people’s movements. Our growth is accelerating, and it’s far from over.

To future-proof our gains and make our headquarters a permanent asset, we intend to make major headway in paying off our building. This $100K Fund Drive is a critical step toward that goal. We know that the Trump administration is targeting our movements, and this fundraiser is about laying down walls and digging moats to protect what we’ve built. No hostile political climate or administration should ever have the power to take it away from us.

This is a call to action for every FRSO member, supporter, and ally. We have proven time and again that when we unite behind a common goal, we can make huge strides forward. Your support will help us secure our headquarters and fortify our movement for the battles ahead.

Let’s come together to make this fund drive a resounding success. Let’s show that our movement is built on solid ground and ready to weather any storm.

The time is now. Donate today at frso.org/donate and be part of this historic effort to secure our future!

