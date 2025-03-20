Condemn the U.S.-Zionist ceasefire violation! Victory to the Palestinian resistance!

By staff

Fight Back News Service is circulating the following statement from the International League of Peoples’ Struggle.

ILPS militantly condemns the continuation of indiscriminate airstrikes by the U.S.-Zionist entity and the deliberate engineering of the end of the Gaza ceasefire. This is part of the war of extermination against the Palestinian people that the U.S.-Zionist entity has continuously pursued to advance its expansionist settler-colonial project. The Palestinian people and its unified resistance continue to stand strong in the face of genocide and will continue to resist until the Zionist occupation has ceased to exist.

In the last 24 hours, more than 400 displaced Palestinian civilians have been killed while asleep in their tents in Gaza from the indiscriminate airstrikes, with at least 560 wounded. Since October 7th, 2023, there have been at least 70,000 Palestinian people killed with over 1.8 million displaced by thi genocide. Beyond the Zionist entity’s genocide against the Palestinian people, their bloody hands have killed 2,720 Lebanese people with over 1.4 million displaced by their invasion of Lebanon since October 1st, 2024.

The end of the ceasefire was engineered with the full cooperation of the United States, not the resistance forces of Palestine as the imperialist press is propagating. In the words of the Zionist entity’s Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, “The operation in Gaza is gradual, and we have planned it over the past few weeks since the appointment of the new Chief of Staff [of the IDF, Eyal Zamir].” These developments are not surprising, as the Zionist entity was blocking humanitarian aid and withholding Palestinian hostages since the beginning of the ceasefire deal, but this new surprise offensive by the Zionist entity with consultation and support from the U.S. shows a further commitment to a war of extermination against the Palestinian people for their settler-colonial project and marks the U.S.’s additional focus against Iran and the Axis of Resistance in their imperialist strategy.

The surprise attack on Gaza, with clear intents of preparations for further escalation, the military and political changes in Syria, and renewed attacks on Yemen are directed by the U.S. to a geopolitical recalibration of political balance, with ultimate intent of weakening/eliminating Iran, who for many decades has remained one of the strongest, if not the strongest resistance against US imperialism.

The Zionist entity and its allies have constantly broken its ceasefire with Hezbollah by continuing to shoot civilians, conducting airstrikes, bombing infrastructure, and not ending their occupation of part of Southern Lebanon alongside manufacturing tensions at the Lebanese-Syrian borders in order to destabilize Lebanon and pull Hezbollah into a side battle so they can occupy more of Mount Hermon in sovereign Syrian land. The Zionist entity’s and U.S.’s support of the HTS-led coup in Syria has killed 4,711 people, including 1,805 executed in HTS’s ethnic cleansing campaign since December 8th, 2024. The Zionists have enflamed ethnic tensions to secure control in the Druze minority areas and are opportunistically using the ongoing Syria-Lebanon border clashes to weaken Hezbollah and keep them from intervening in solidarity with Gaza.

The U.S. Central Command has also engaged in naval warfare and airstrikes against Yemen and their blockade against the Zionist entity, killing over 50 people and wounding dozens in recent days. This comes as Ansar Allah has resumed its naval blockade on ships and fired against U.S.-Zionist military structures in solidarity with the people of Gaza. In addition, Trump has stated that Iran must be ‘held responsible’ for ‘leading’ Ansar Allah’s defensive actions, threatening “great force, and there is no guarantee that that force will stop there.”

The death toll, displacement, and destruction caused by the U.S.-Zionist entity alliance is only rising because of their inability to accomplish any military objectives. In contrast, he resistance has grown in numbers, refilling its ranks with the full support of its people, who know that their existence and victory can only be assured by ending the Zionist occupation and ridding U.S. imperialism from the region. Now, more than ever, the peoples across the world must take the streets and show unconditional solidarity with the people of Palestine, Lebanon, Yemen, the wider West Asia, and the united Axis of Resistance.

#ILPS #AntiWarMovement #Palestine