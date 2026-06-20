Community pushes back against Confederate Railroad booking at Winneshiek County Fair

By staff

Decorah, IA –Community members, students and local advocates are organizing against the Winneshiek County Fair Board’s decision to book the country band Confederate Railroad for this summer’s fair, arguing that the group’s Confederate imagery promotes racism and exclusion.

The controversy began in March after the Fair Board announced on Facebook that Confederate Railroad would perform at the July 18 grandstand concert alongside Kayley Green and Travis Denning.

Criticism spread quickly across Decorah and the Luther College campus. Residents, students and local activists pointed to the band’s name and long association with Confederate symbolism, arguing that the booking normalizes imagery tied to slavery and white supremacy.

Luther College religion professor Guy Nave publicly condemned the decision, stating that the Confederate flag represents the institution of slavery and the perceived inferiority of Black people. Nave and other critics called on the Fair Board to explain why it booked the group.

Students soon organized a petition campaign demanding the band’s removal.

A Change.org petition started by Luther students Isabelle Goldschmidt and Jaydan Clayton described Confederate Railroad promoting “a harmful and dangerous image” and argued that students and residents would feel unsafe attending the fair while the band remained on the lineup.

The petition also referenced Iowa’s history during the Civil War, arguing that Confederate symbolism conflicts with the state’s historical opposition to slavery.

By May, the campaign expanded beyond campus.

The 50501 Iowa Coalition alongside Decorah Community for Immigrant Rights (DCIR) issued public statements demanding the band’s removal and warning that the performance “would be a detriment to this community.” Local opinion writers and residents also criticized the booking in letters and editorials.

On April 13, Goldschmidt and Clayton addressed the Winneshiek County Board of Supervisors and asked officials to examine the county’s financial relationship with the fairgrounds.

Under Iowa law, county funding for fairs is directed toward fairgrounds maintenance and youth agricultural programming rather than entertainment bookings. Supervisors stated during the meeting that they do not select performers.

Still, critics argued that public support for the fair makes the controversy a broader community issue.

Board Chair Dan Langreck downplayed objections to the booking, stating that he personally did not find the band’s music offensive.

Supervisor Shirley Vermace publicly disagreed, stating, “The Confederate flag is definitely a symbol of hate and racism.”

#DecorahIA #IA #PeoplesStruggles #OppressedNationalities #LutherCollege