Community Connect Fest brings Atlanta’s community and organizations together

By staff

Atlanta, GA – On Saturday, February 22, over 40 organizations and vendors came together for Community Connect Fest in the West End. Hundreds of community members kept the venue full throughout the time of the event. Attendees got to meet and learn about dozens of the organizations working to make a difference around Atlanta.

The event, organized by the Atlanta Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression, aimed to connect fighting organizations to people who want to get involved.

“Our movements are important in giving the people a voice. We’re expecting more attacks on working and oppressed people in the coming years. We have to be organized to fight back against these attacks and the Trump agenda,” said emcee David Jones.

Participants had the opportunity to learn about various organizations focused on mass incarceration, reproductive rights, immigrants’ rights, LGBTQ rights, and other important struggles in Atlanta. Local vendors showcased crafts, food and plants while local artists performed on stage.

In addition to the entertainment, leading organizations gave speeches introducing the work they do to the attendees. David Jones, a member of the Atlanta Alliance, spoke about the campaign to shut down Fulton County Jail and how people can get involved. Community Connect Fest strengthened ties between the community and important local organizations fighting for change.

#AtlantaGA #AtlantaAlliance #AARPR #CommunityConnectFest #Trump #WestEnd