Colorado Springs vigil for 31-year-old Richard Arford, dead under mysterious circumstances

By Brandon Rincon

Colorado Springs, CO – On Dec 7, the Colorado Springs Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression (COSAARPR) joined the family of Richard Arford for a candlelight vigil outside of the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) headquarters to demand transparency and insight into the ongoing investigation of Richard Arford’s death.

Chants of “Justice for Richard” rang out as the family and community gathered at sunset.

Richard Arford was a 31-year-old gay Chicano man who, in September, was found stripped naked, bruised and unconscious, in an abandoned building on fire near the Platte Avenue and Academy Boulevard intersection in Colorado Springs. The circumstances surrounding Richard’s death are unusual and it has left the family to believe that Richard was attacked.

“Richard had so much ahead of him, he had things to look forward to,” Olivia Bower, Richard’s mother, said in an interview with local news networks, “He wouldn’t do this to himself.”

While CSPD is investigating this case, Bower states CSPD has only spoken to the family over the phone, and they are challenging the lack of communication and oversight in this investigation. The family and community are putting pressure on CSPD to investigate Arford’s death as a homicide; meanwhile, CSPD has stated they aren’t investigating it as a suicide or as a homicide, but, rather, just as a “death.”

During the vigil, Bower spoke to the crowd, “The person that Richard was, he really was the light of my life. He brought joy to our family – I just hope and pray we get answers. I love you, Richard.”

Other community members spoke to demand justice and affirm commitment to fight for it. “As a mother of three, this one hits hard. It hits hard because the only piece of him she had for Thanksgiving was when she was finally given his death certificate,” said Sarah Katzin, an organizer with COSAARPR.

Another organizer, Bug Peterson, said “When people lose their loved ones in devastating ways they shouldn’t have to fight the police for transparency, information and action. We need community control of the police.”

Also endorsing the action in support of Arford’s family were Colorado Indigenous Brown Berets and Freedom Road Socialist Organization.

